Volunteering with us

Young volunteers tell us why they think volunteering and accessing free Citizen TV training with WORLDwrite is worthwhile in this 4 minute short.

Made to provide an insight into our work and how volunteers feel about their time with us, the charity hopes lots more people will dig deep and support its pioneering work. Hard hit by lockdowns the charity is fundraising to maintain its centre and needs your help here.

The charity’s new volunteering and free Citizen TV training, online during lockdown, starts soon. For details and a simple sign up click here.