10.00 Ceri Dingle & Ekanem Robertson

Ceri Dingle is the Director of WORLDwrite

Ekanem Robertson is a Coach, Presenter, Writer and Model

Welcome to the Freedom Babbleon

10.05 Brendan O’Neill

Editor spiked

The Fight for Freedom

 

10.10 Linda Murdoch

Director of careers, University of Glasgow

Scots Wha Hae

 

10.15 James Owens

Trainee Videographer

Censorship & South Park

 

10.20 Graham Barnfield

Chair of the trustees, WORLDwrite

The Free-Born Englishman

 

10.25 Hilary Salt

Actuarial Director at First Actuarial plc

My Top Banned Songs

 

10.30 Richard Woolfenden

Head of Sixth Form and English Teacher, East London Science School

Bring back tragedy!

 

10.35 Viv Regan

Managing editor spiked; WORLDwrite management committee media advisor

Trust Us

 

10.40 Justin Smyth

Librarian and co-founder of the Dublin Salon

Why Technocrats Hate Pubs

 

10.45 Ava Majumdar

Media student at Goldsmith’s University, specialising in film and digital communications

Hong Kong protests & mass surveillance in China

 

10.50 Rob Bashforth

Consultant at CBMDC Building Schools for the future Ltd

The human impulse for freedom can be discovered in the most unexpected places

 

10.55 Sabine Beppler-Spahl

Director Sprachkunst36, ChairFreiblickinstitut e.V, German Correspondent spiked

To Whoever Stays At Home (Bertolt Brecht)
 

11.00 Tom Slater

Deputy editor spiked; Presenter, Last Orders podcast

Why cancel culture is a threat to us all

 

11.05 Dr Wendy Earle

Convenor, Academy of Ideas, Arts and Society Forum

Poems on Liberty

 

11.10 Leo Kearse

Scottish right-wing liberal comedian

Freedom of speech in comedy

 

11.15 Alan Miller

Co-founder Recovery, Co-founder, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA)

Recovery

 

11.20 Steve Roberts

Entrepeneur, former mine worker, West Yorkshire

Border controls and Santa

 

11.25 Rachel Jordan

English language trainer, art educator & artist

Freedom – some definitions and examples

 

11.30 Fraser Myers

Staff writer, spiked; producer, spiked podcast

Lockdown and Dissent

 

11.35 Rosie Cuckston

Organiser, Birmingham Salon

Freedom and the increase of mastery over nature

 

11.40 Alex Cameron

Art Director, Graphic Designer, Design Writer based in Madrid, Spain

Un doble, por favor

 

11.45 Daniel Ben-Ami

Journalist; author, Ferraris for All

The green taboo

 

11.50 Andy Hirst

Art restorer; WORLDwrite camera tutor

A Lockdown spoof

 

11.55 Caspar Hewett

Director, The Great Debate; Lecturer in Civil Engineering, Newcastle University

Ode to Freedom

 

12.00 Jane Sandeman

Convenor AOI Parents forum

Freedom and flight-two poems

 

12.05 Tessa Clarke

Journalist, Author and Documentary film director

Media freedom: why we need journalists to hold power to account in democracy
 

12.10 Kalila Noa

19 year old singer-songwriter from East London

Concrete carpet: the alienated man

 

12.15 Dr Carlton Brick

Lecturer in sociology, University of the West of Scotland

Dear Humza, love from Patti

 

12.20 Rachael Pinder

Teacher

Freedom Fighters Then and Now

 

12.25 Ian Abley

Technical designer and construction trouble-shooter

Freedom to build on your own land

 

12.30 HorseThieves

Rock Band

Dark Days

 

12.35 Rob Harris

Editor, WORLDwrite Camera tutor & Management Committee member

He who destroys a good book, kills reason: 17th century lessons on freedom

 

12.40 Josephine Hussey

A school teacher with a passion for theatre and freedom

Freedom in the theatre

 

12.45 Dolan Cummings

Freelance writer and editor, Author

A reading on existential freedom

 

12.50 Jacob Al ajlouni

Volunteer film trainee

My fight for freedom

 

12.55 Dave Clements

Writer & Chair, AOI Social Policy Forum

Freedom from community?

 

13.00 Professor Frank Furedi

Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Kent, Author, Democracy Under Siege: Don’t Let Them Lock It Down!

Why Freedom is Not just another Word

 

13.05 Sally Millard

Head of Finance, CIRIA; WORLDwrite Management Committee Finance advisor 

Without freedom we cannot take responsibility

 

13.10 Kate Abley

Teacher; Volunteer Production Coordinator, WORLDwrite; Author Changing the Subject

Freedom and Health

 

13.15 Alison Small

UK Production Training Manager, Netflix

Film and Censorship

 

13.20 Dominic Frisby

Comedian and writer

Subject to follow

 

13.25 Virginia Hume

NE London social care bid-writer

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

 

13.30 Alastair Donald

Associate Director, Academy of Ideas; Co-founder Living Freedom

The Scottish Martyrs

 

13.35 Abi Burgess

TV Runner & Trainee Researcher ; MAMA Youth Project Alumni

Freelancer freedom and the hospitality sector

 

13.40 Matthias Heitmann

Zeitgeist critic; author & comedian

De-coronalize! Smash the mental lockdown

 

13.45 Austin Williams

Director, Future Cities Project; Senior lecturer, Architecture, Kingston School of Art; Author

Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night…

 

13.50 Johny Morris

Data Guru

An Elegy To Freedom

 

13.55 Yaron Brook

Former CEO of the Ayn Rand Institute; host of The Yaron Brook Show; Author

Capitalism is the Ideal

 

14.00 Mick Hume

Columnist, spiked; author, Revolting!

No, Silence Isn’t Violence

 

14.05 Karen Harvey

Marketing Communications Specialist

Erdoğan and Macron: Vive la Différence?

 

14.10 Andrew Thomas

Politically confused baker

An Answer to Modern Pessimism

 

14.15 Para Mullan

Operations Director EY-Seren

Freedom – what Freedom? for South East Asia

 

14.20 Dr Terri Murray

Director of studies, Hampstead Fine Arts College; writer; Author: Islam, Identity and the Twilight of Liberal Values

Myth-Busting objections to free expression

 

14.25 Gareth Sturdy

Science teacher; Organiser, AoI Education Forum

Mind-forg’d Manacles

 

14.30 Alka Sehgal Cuthbert

Educator, writer & researcher

The Freedom of Useless Knowledge 

 

14.35 Dennis Hayes

Professor of education, University of Derby; Director, Academics For Academic Freedom

Je suis Samuel

 

14.40 Ella Whelan

Co-convenor, Battle of Ideas Festival; journalist; Author

Women’s Freedom

 

14.45 Shirley Lawes

WORLDwrite trustee; Researcher; University lecturer; Modern languages specialist

On Tolerance

 

14.50 Jon Bryan

Poker Player & Gambling Writer

Gambling with our freedoms

 

14.55 James Woudhuysen

Visiting Professor at London South Bank University

At the doorstep, Election 2019

 

15.00 Simon Evans

Comedian, writer and presenter for radio Four’s “Simon Evans Goes to Market”

Eccentricity, Root of Genius?

 

15.05 Elisabetta Gasparoni

Teacher of Italian language and literature

Bella Ciao: canto popolare di resistenza e di libertà

 

15.10 Chris Sharp

Independent Photography Professional

The Last Decade of Freedom of Speech in pictures

 

15.15 Julian Dyer

Writer; Director; Mental Artist; Domestic Extremist

Why Mi5 Follow Me On Twitter.

 

15.20 Eleanor Veness

TV & Media Researcher; Screenwriter; Documentary Filmmaker

Lockdown and the Creative Voice

 

15.25 David Perks

Principal, East London Science School

Subject to follow

 

15.30 Neil Davenport

Cultural critic; Head of faculty of social sciences, JFS Sixth Form Centre

The Freedom to be judgemental

 

15.35 Toby Marshall

Film teacher

Oscar’s Wilde’s The Soul of Man. 

 

15.40 Dr Andrew Calcutt

Veteran journalist and academic

Whose story is it, anyway? Identity Politics and the Right to Report

 

15.45 James Hirst

Actor

I Dream of Freedom

 

15.50 Marcus Gilchrist

 University Manager and Edinburgh Citizen

The Tron

 

15.55 Robert Tombs

Emeritus professor of French history, Cambridge University; author

Is the Enlightenment over?

 

16.00 Kevin Rooney

Retired teacher, Author

A poem by Bobby Sands

 

16.05 Dominik Cromack

Film Studies & English Student, University of Leicester

Poland, abortion & women’s right to choose

 

16.10 Joan Hoey

Editor, The Democracy Index, The Economist Intelligence Unit

The Freedom Fighter

 

16.15 Lee Jones

Associate Professor, International Politics, Queen Mary, University of London

Why free speech is essential for universities

 

16.20 Norman Lewis

Director, Futures-Diagnosis Ltd, Writer & Commentator

Real freedom and the realm of necessity

 

16.25 Millicent Kumeni

Market trader, Ghana

Freedom & Global  equality

 

16.30 Brid Hehir

Writer, Researcher & Social Activist on Female Genital Mutilation/Circumcision (FGM/C) Former NHS worker

Women should be free to choose circumcision

 

16.35 Manick Govinda

Independent Arts Consultant & Writer

A Plea For Free Speech by Frederick Douglass

 

16.40 Klaus Alfs

Sociologist, author & editor

Viva la liberta from Mozart’s Don Giovanni

 

16.45 Niall Crowley

Designer, marketing and publishing specialist

Road Closures

 

16.50 Rick Moore

Business Owner and Freedom-loving political activist

With freedom comes responsibility

 

16.55 Penny Lewis

Lecturer at University of Dundee and Wuhan University

1984-Newspeak 

 

17.00 Dr Ashley Frawley

Senior lecturer in sociology & social policy, Swansea University; Author

Safety & wellbeing vs freedom & reason

 

17.05 Vivita Sequeira

Technology consultant, Head of Computer Science Department

Indian writers on Freedom

 

17.10 Justine Brian

Director of Civitas Schools, former director of A.O.I. Debating Matters sixth form debating competition

Beer and Freedom

 

17.15 Dr Vanessa Pupavac

Associate professor; co-director, Centre for the Study of Social and Global Justice, University of Nottingham

Anton Chekhov’s Letter of 9 March 1890

 

17.20 Saara Alicia

Spanish and International Relations student at the University of Reading

What does it mean to be free?

 

17.25 Dr Christine Louis Dit Sully

Researcher; writer; author ‘Transcending Racial Divisions: will you stand by me’ (forthcoming)

Non-domination: aiming for human freedom

 

17.30 David Axe

Brexiteer, Brexit Party GE2019 candidate and Director of Invoke Democracy Now

An Englishman’s Home……..Privacy under siege

 

17.35 Lesley Katon

Creative director, strategist and producer at Lesley Katon

Fourth World

 

17.40 Chris Bowsher

Poet & frontman of the band Radical Dance Faction

Space

 

17.45 Darryl Bickler

Lawyer and drug policy reform advocate

The language of freedom

 

17.50 Alan Hudson

Emeritus Fellow Kellogg College, University of Oxford

Fear of Freedom

 

17.55 Maeve Fitzpatrick

Singer

A song for the Babbleon

 

18.00 Dr Jan Macvarish

Author of ‘Neuroparenting: The Expert Invasion of Family Life’

The casual brutality of cancel culture

 

18.05 Eve Kay

Executive TV Producer

Censorship and Harm Under Lockdown

 

18.10 Andrew Doyle

Writer and satirist

Self-Censorship and the Arts

 

18.15 Ceri Dingle

WORLDwrite Director

Thank you for a great day