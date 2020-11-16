Tune in on December 19th 2020 to hear 100 audacious lovers of liberty tell us why freedom and free speech are essential for humanity to thrive. Register for free tickets here.
Don’t forget to sponsor the Freedom Babbleon here.
10.00 Ceri Dingle & Ekanem Robertson
Ceri Dingle is the Director of WORLDwrite
Ekanem Robertson is a Coach, Presenter, Writer and Model
Welcome to the Freedom Babbleon
10.05 Brendan O’Neill
Editor spiked
The Fight for Freedom
10.10 Linda Murdoch
Director of careers, University of Glasgow
Scots Wha Hae
10.15 James Owens
Trainee Videographer
Censorship & South Park
10.20 Graham Barnfield
Chair of the trustees, WORLDwrite
The Free-Born Englishman
10.25 Hilary Salt
Actuarial Director at First Actuarial plc
My Top Banned Songs
10.30 Richard Woolfenden
Head of Sixth Form and English Teacher, East London Science School
Bring back tragedy!
10.35 Viv Regan
Managing editor spiked; WORLDwrite management committee media advisor
Trust Us
10.40 Justin Smyth
Librarian and co-founder of the Dublin Salon
Why Technocrats Hate Pubs
10.45 Ava Majumdar
Media student at Goldsmith’s University, specialising in film and digital communications
Hong Kong protests & mass surveillance in China
10.50 Rob Bashforth
Consultant at CBMDC Building Schools for the future Ltd
The human impulse for freedom can be discovered in the most unexpected places
10.55 Sabine Beppler-Spahl
Director Sprachkunst36, ChairFreiblickinstitut e.V, German Correspondent spiked
To Whoever Stays At Home (Bertolt Brecht)
11.00 Tom Slater
Deputy editor spiked; Presenter, Last Orders podcast
Why cancel culture is a threat to us all
11.05 Dr Wendy Earle
Convenor, Academy of Ideas, Arts and Society Forum
Poems on Liberty
11.10 Leo Kearse
Scottish right-wing liberal comedian
Freedom of speech in comedy
11.15 Alan Miller
Co-founder Recovery, Co-founder, Night Time Industries Association (NTIA)
Recovery
11.20 Steve Roberts
Entrepeneur, former mine worker, West Yorkshire
Border controls and Santa
11.25 Rachel Jordan
English language trainer, art educator & artist
Freedom – some definitions and examples
11.30 Fraser Myers
Staff writer, spiked; producer, spiked podcast
Lockdown and Dissent
11.35 Rosie Cuckston
Organiser, Birmingham Salon
Freedom and the increase of mastery over nature
11.40 Alex Cameron
Art Director, Graphic Designer, Design Writer based in Madrid, Spain
Un doble, por favor
11.45 Daniel Ben-Ami
Journalist; author, Ferraris for All
The green taboo
11.50 Andy Hirst
Art restorer; WORLDwrite camera tutor
A Lockdown spoof
11.55 Caspar Hewett
Director, The Great Debate; Lecturer in Civil Engineering, Newcastle University
Ode to Freedom
12.00 Jane Sandeman
Convenor AOI Parents forum
Freedom and flight-two poems
12.05 Tessa Clarke
Journalist, Author and Documentary film director
Media freedom: why we need journalists to hold power to account in democracy
12.10 Kalila Noa
19 year old singer-songwriter from East London
Concrete carpet: the alienated man
12.15 Dr Carlton Brick
Lecturer in sociology, University of the West of Scotland
Dear Humza, love from Patti
12.20 Rachael Pinder
Teacher
Freedom Fighters Then and Now
12.25 Ian Abley
Technical designer and construction trouble-shooter
Freedom to build on your own land
12.30 HorseThieves
Rock Band
Dark Days
12.35 Rob Harris
Editor, WORLDwrite Camera tutor & Management Committee member
He who destroys a good book, kills reason: 17th century lessons on freedom
12.40 Josephine Hussey
A school teacher with a passion for theatre and freedom
Freedom in the theatre
12.45 Dolan Cummings
Freelance writer and editor, Author
A reading on existential freedom
12.50 Jacob Al ajlouni
Volunteer film trainee
My fight for freedom
12.55 Dave Clements
Writer & Chair, AOI Social Policy Forum
Freedom from community?
13.00 Professor Frank Furedi
Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Kent, Author, Democracy Under Siege: Don’t Let Them Lock It Down!
Why Freedom is Not just another Word
13.05 Sally Millard
Head of Finance, CIRIA; WORLDwrite Management Committee Finance advisor
Without freedom we cannot take responsibility
13.10 Kate Abley
Teacher; Volunteer Production Coordinator, WORLDwrite; Author Changing the Subject
Freedom and Health
13.15 Alison Small
UK Production Training Manager, Netflix
Film and Censorship
13.20 Dominic Frisby
Comedian and writer
Subject to follow
13.25 Virginia Hume
NE London social care bid-writer
Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
13.30 Alastair Donald
Associate Director, Academy of Ideas; Co-founder Living Freedom
The Scottish Martyrs
13.35 Abi Burgess
TV Runner & Trainee Researcher ; MAMA Youth Project Alumni
Freelancer freedom and the hospitality sector
13.40 Matthias Heitmann
Zeitgeist critic; author & comedian
De-coronalize! Smash the mental lockdown
13.45 Austin Williams
Director, Future Cities Project; Senior lecturer, Architecture, Kingston School of Art; Author
Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night…
13.50 Johny Morris
Data Guru
An Elegy To Freedom
13.55 Yaron Brook
Former CEO of the Ayn Rand Institute; host of The Yaron Brook Show; Author
Capitalism is the Ideal
14.00 Mick Hume
Columnist, spiked; author, Revolting!
No, Silence Isn’t Violence
14.05 Karen Harvey
Marketing Communications Specialist
Erdoğan and Macron: Vive la Différence?
14.10 Andrew Thomas
Politically confused baker
An Answer to Modern Pessimism
14.15 Para Mullan
Operations Director EY-Seren
Freedom – what Freedom? for South East Asia
14.20 Dr Terri Murray
Director of studies, Hampstead Fine Arts College; writer; Author: Islam, Identity and the Twilight of Liberal Values
Myth-Busting objections to free expression
14.25 Gareth Sturdy
Science teacher; Organiser, AoI Education Forum
Mind-forg’d Manacles
14.30 Alka Sehgal Cuthbert
Educator, writer & researcher
The Freedom of Useless Knowledge
14.35 Dennis Hayes
Professor of education, University of Derby; Director, Academics For Academic Freedom
Je suis Samuel
14.40 Ella Whelan
Co-convenor, Battle of Ideas Festival; journalist; Author
Women’s Freedom
14.45 Shirley Lawes
WORLDwrite trustee; Researcher; University lecturer; Modern languages specialist
On Tolerance
14.50 Jon Bryan
Poker Player & Gambling Writer
Gambling with our freedoms
14.55 James Woudhuysen
Visiting Professor at London South Bank University
At the doorstep, Election 2019
15.00 Simon Evans
Comedian, writer and presenter for radio Four’s “Simon Evans Goes to Market”
Eccentricity, Root of Genius?
15.05 Elisabetta Gasparoni
Teacher of Italian language and literature
Bella Ciao: canto popolare di resistenza e di libertà
15.10 Chris Sharp
Independent Photography Professional
The Last Decade of Freedom of Speech in pictures
15.15 Julian Dyer
Writer; Director; Mental Artist; Domestic Extremist
Why Mi5 Follow Me On Twitter.
15.20 Eleanor Veness
TV & Media Researcher; Screenwriter; Documentary Filmmaker
Lockdown and the Creative Voice
15.25 David Perks
Principal, East London Science School
Subject to follow
15.30 Neil Davenport
Cultural critic; Head of faculty of social sciences, JFS Sixth Form Centre
The Freedom to be judgemental
15.35 Toby Marshall
Film teacher
Oscar’s Wilde’s The Soul of Man.
15.40 Dr Andrew Calcutt
Veteran journalist and academic
Whose story is it, anyway? Identity Politics and the Right to Report
15.45 James Hirst
Actor
I Dream of Freedom
15.50 Marcus Gilchrist
University Manager and Edinburgh Citizen
The Tron
15.55 Robert Tombs
Emeritus professor of French history, Cambridge University; author
Is the Enlightenment over?
16.00 Kevin Rooney
Retired teacher, Author
A poem by Bobby Sands
16.05 Dominik Cromack
Film Studies & English Student, University of Leicester
Poland, abortion & women’s right to choose
16.10 Joan Hoey
Editor, The Democracy Index, The Economist Intelligence Unit
The Freedom Fighter
16.15 Lee Jones
Associate Professor, International Politics, Queen Mary, University of London
Why free speech is essential for universities
16.20 Norman Lewis
Director, Futures-Diagnosis Ltd, Writer & Commentator
Real freedom and the realm of necessity
16.25 Millicent Kumeni
Market trader, Ghana
Freedom & Global equality
16.30 Brid Hehir
Writer, Researcher & Social Activist on Female Genital Mutilation/Circumcision (FGM/C) Former NHS worker
Women should be free to choose circumcision
16.35 Manick Govinda
Independent Arts Consultant & Writer
A Plea For Free Speech by Frederick Douglass
16.40 Klaus Alfs
Sociologist, author & editor
Viva la liberta from Mozart’s Don Giovanni
16.45 Niall Crowley
Designer, marketing and publishing specialist
Road Closures
16.50 Rick Moore
Business Owner and Freedom-loving political activist
With freedom comes responsibility
16.55 Penny Lewis
Lecturer at University of Dundee and Wuhan University
1984-Newspeak
17.00 Dr Ashley Frawley
Senior lecturer in sociology & social policy, Swansea University; Author
Safety & wellbeing vs freedom & reason
17.05 Vivita Sequeira
Technology consultant, Head of Computer Science Department
Indian writers on Freedom
17.10 Justine Brian
Director of Civitas Schools, former director of A.O.I. Debating Matters sixth form debating competition
Beer and Freedom
17.15 Dr Vanessa Pupavac
Associate professor; co-director, Centre for the Study of Social and Global Justice, University of Nottingham
Anton Chekhov’s Letter of 9 March 1890
17.20 Saara Alicia
Spanish and International Relations student at the University of Reading
What does it mean to be free?
17.25 Dr Christine Louis Dit Sully
Researcher; writer; author ‘Transcending Racial Divisions: will you stand by me’ (forthcoming)
Non-domination: aiming for human freedom
17.30 David Axe
Brexiteer, Brexit Party GE2019 candidate and Director of Invoke Democracy Now
An Englishman’s Home……..Privacy under siege
17.35 Lesley Katon
Creative director, strategist and producer at Lesley Katon
Fourth World
17.40 Chris Bowsher
Poet & frontman of the band Radical Dance Faction
Space
17.45 Darryl Bickler
Lawyer and drug policy reform advocate
The language of freedom
17.50 Alan Hudson
Emeritus Fellow Kellogg College, University of Oxford
Fear of Freedom
17.55 Maeve Fitzpatrick
Singer
A song for the Babbleon
18.00 Dr Jan Macvarish
Author of ‘Neuroparenting: The Expert Invasion of Family Life’
The casual brutality of cancel culture
18.05 Eve Kay
Executive TV Producer
Censorship and Harm Under Lockdown
18.10 Andrew Doyle
Writer and satirist
Self-Censorship and the Arts